$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,614. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

