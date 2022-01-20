$0.17 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

