-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.63.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

