-$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.81 on Monday. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.