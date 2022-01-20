-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 262,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.