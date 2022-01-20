-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 262,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

