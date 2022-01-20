$0.29 EPS Expected for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 296,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.73.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

