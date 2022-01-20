$0.50 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

