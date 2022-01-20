-$0.58 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.