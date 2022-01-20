-$0.58 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

