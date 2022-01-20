$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Veritex stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $3,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

