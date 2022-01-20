$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,280,360. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

