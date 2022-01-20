$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

