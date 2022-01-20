$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock worth $60,742,738. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.51. 381,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

