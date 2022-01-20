10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.