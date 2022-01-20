11,000 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,934,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

