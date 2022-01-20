$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,980. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

