13,062 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,142 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.