14,500 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 131.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 31.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 105.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

