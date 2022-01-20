1,579 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

