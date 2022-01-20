194,017 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,456,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.33.

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.39. 54,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.