$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 162,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.