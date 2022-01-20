$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 162,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

