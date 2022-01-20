$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $65.59. 1,608,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,355. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

