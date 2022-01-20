2,053 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 929.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 340,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.00. 17,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,430. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

