21,981 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.59. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.