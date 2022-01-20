$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $23.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.38 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $97.94 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

