23,080 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -463.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

