2,376 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.68. 13,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.37.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

