24,683 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

