$249.15 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $249.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $945.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.50 million to $956.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of FRT opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

