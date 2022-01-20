25,000 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Purchased by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $124.12. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

