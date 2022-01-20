27,826 Shares in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Bought by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,985. Riskified Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

