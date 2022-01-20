29,540 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

