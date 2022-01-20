298,802 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 298,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,739 shares of company stock worth $1,808,657. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

DXLG stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

