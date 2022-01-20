$3.08 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $3.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the lowest is $2.87. Cummins reported earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $15.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.21 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

CMI opened at $231.10 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

