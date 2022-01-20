$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

