30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.22 million during the quarter.

30429 has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

