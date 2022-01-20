328,462 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 328,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

