$334.60 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $334.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $380.10 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

