420,721 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 420,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

