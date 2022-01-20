46,160 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,394,000. ASML comprises about 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $23.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $722.28. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,530. The company has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $786.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

