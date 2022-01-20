$5.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.07 and the highest is $6.68. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $10.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $27.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.85 to $28.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $20.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

LH stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.87. The stock had a trading volume of 710,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,497. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $212.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.21.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

