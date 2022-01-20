5,164 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded up $6.09 on Thursday, reaching $496.25. 46,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

