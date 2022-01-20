65,700 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WSC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

