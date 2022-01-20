$671.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.30 million and the highest is $672.60 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $605.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

TTEK stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.