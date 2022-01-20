$7.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $7.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 602,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Jabil has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,091 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

