$76.06 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $76.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.90 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.42 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.18 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $304.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.