$91.17 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $91.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $92.60 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $353.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $359.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $405.04 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $417.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial stock remained flat at $$23.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,318,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 273,116 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 235,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 221,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

