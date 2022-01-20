961 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $232.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.54 and its 200-day moving average is $290.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

