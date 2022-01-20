Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Aalberts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aalberts in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aalberts presently has an average rating of Hold.

AALBF stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

