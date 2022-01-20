AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 13,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,848. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

