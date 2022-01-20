AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $150.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

